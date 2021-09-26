Pandemonium at Cong meeting in Devakottai

Madurai :

The meeting chaired by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram witnessed scenes of uproar in the wake of growing conflict between two factions between sitting Karaikudi MLA S Mangudi and veteran KR Ramasamy.





The enraged cadres hurled plastic chairs at one another and four persons were hurt. Among those hurt, two suffered head injuries, sources said.





It was said that the meeting was convened ahead of local body polls, but sources close to the party denied it saying an indoor meeting organised by the Sivaganga MP to receive petitions, usually on Saturdays and Tuesdays.