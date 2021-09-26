VCK, Left parties seek law against honour killing

Chennai :

Murugesan, an engineering graduate belonging to a Dalit community and Kannagi hailing from Vanniyar family, were natives of Puthukooraipetta and fell in love while studying at Annamalai university.





After their registered marriage in May 2003, Kannagi’s family members traced the couple and abducted them and forced them to drink poison. The bodies were burnt in the presence of the villagers. On Friday, the court sentenced Kannagi’s brother to death while her father and 11 others were sentenced to life.





Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan welcomed the verdict saying that though the verdict came 18 years after the brutal double murder, it has given a sense of justice for the victim’s family. Pointing to the 2018 Supreme Court Bench order on honour killing cases, he said that the court has recommended special legislation to prevent honour killings, to give compensation to the affected and to punish those involved in such crimes. Both CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan reiterated the demand for separate legislation to curb honour killing to put an end to such crimes in the state.