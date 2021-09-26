‘Operation Disarm’ led to arrest of 2,512 anti-socials in 36 hours, says DGP

Chennai :

In a swift crackdown to prevent crime and keep order, Tamil Nadu police through ‘Operation Disarm’, a novel approach that led to the arrest of as many as 2,512 rowdy elements in just a span of 36 hours in the state. Of the arrested, 244 were remanded since the there were arrest warrant pending against them, while 733 others were remanded in connection with various offences reported.





Moreover, proactive policing also resulted in search and seizure of illegal weapons from known depredators. “After making inquiries with 16,370 persons, police personnel busted the hideouts of criminals and nabbed those rowdy elements. Among those detainees, a plethora of intimidating weapons, such as swords and daggers, numbering 934 were seized. Besides, eight handguns were also seized,” the DGP said after lauding efforts of state police team.





Further, the DGP said the police also obtained bonds from 1,972 criminal offenders, whose names are in the rowdy registry, ensuring their good behavior. Calling for more effective policing, he said special teams have been formed to keep tabs on murder criminals and other rowdy elements.





Tirunelveli and the other southern district of Dindigul were rocked by spate of murders in revenge during 2012 and 2013 and the accused were arrested. Some of the accused in connection with the crimes surrendered before courts, the DGP, who chaired the meeting, said.





South Zone Inspector General of Police TS Anbu, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City (Law and Order), Prem Anand Sinha, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai Range, N Kamini, DIG Dindigul Range, B Vijayakumari, DIG of Ramanathapuram Range, NM Mayilvahanan and SP’s of southern districts attended, sources said.





In Chennai, Otteri police arrested five men on Friday night and seized five machetes from them. Investigation revealed that the arrested were gang men of a ganja peddler in the locality and had been hiding to unleash an attack on the rival in the area. Further investigation is on.