AIADMK cries foul over rejection of candidates

The opposition AIADMK on Saturday lodged a compliant to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner stating that the nomination papers of a few AIADMK candidates were rejected.
Chennai: In a complaint AIADMK spokesperson and advocate wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel stated that four candidates nominations papers in Kallakurichi district were rejected without valid reasons. The nominations were rejected even without breathing time for the applicants, the complainant said. The fraud of impersonation was played on the candidates for producing a different person as if they were the same proposal for another candidate and this is a clear violation against AIADMK candidates. At the time of scrutiny the nature of discrepancy was not informed to another district ccouncillor candidate, the letter said. The election officers had rejected nomination only due to pressure exerted by the ruling party members. We are making this representation without prejudice to the right of the candidates to seek remedy in law for cancellation of elections as well as to initiate criminal action against the people who are behind those acts. I call upon the commission to take remedial steps immediately, the letter added.
