All steps to remove encroachments being taken: TN govt to HC

Chennai :

Additional Advocate-General J Ravindran made the submission before the First Bench of the Madras High Court on September 22.





As far as the removal of encroachments in and around the lake in suburban Chitlapakkam is concerned, the AAG said the constructions put up by institutional bodies and government agencies in the form of solid waste management yard, incinerators and office buildings have been directed to be removed and the timeline for expeditiously completing such exercise would be informed to the court.





The action plan for removal of encroachments by private persons following the prescribed procedure under the relevant laws would also be produced, he told the Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu when two PIL (public interest litigation) petitions on the issue came up for hearing.





The authorities shall furnish a report supported by a sketch of the entire area of the Chitlapakkam lake with the surrounding lands showing the specific details of occupation by various people with the nature of construction and encroachments still existing and those that have been removed, the Bench said and clubbed the other writ petitions relating to the lake with the present ones and posted the matter for further hearing on September 29.