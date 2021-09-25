Storming operation continues for second day in Tamil Nadu, 2,512 arrested

Chennai :

Of them, 244 were remanded since there were arrest warrants pending against them, while 733 others were remanded in connection with various offences.





Also, 1,972 previous offenders were made to sign a peace bond not to indulge in criminal activities for the next one year.





Five country made guns, 929 sickles and machetes were seized from the arrested men. A press note from the police headquarters said that the operation would continue in the coming days to keep criminals at bay.





In the city, Otteri police arrested five men on Friday night and seized five machetes from them. Investigation revealed that the arrested were gang men of a ganja peddler in the locality and had been hiding to unleash an attack on the rival in the area. Further investigation is on.