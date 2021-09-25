Rural Local bodies: Poll mood gains momentum in North Tamil Nadu, over 30,000 candidates in fray

Chennai :

“The AIADMK, PMK, BJP and DMK have fielded candidates for the October 6 and 9 polls and the final list of candidates will be ready by next week,” TNSEC sources said.





According to Tamil Nadu State Election Commission sources, Villupuram has a record number of 24,102 candidates, followed by Kallakurichi with 13,598 candidates. Several candidates have withdrawn their nominations and symbols for the candidates will be printed in the ballot papers by next week. The training for government school employees, who will be engaged as presiding officers for the polling stations has begun, official sources said.





“The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be September 25 and counting of votes will take place on October 12. All the staff involved in poll work will be completely vaccinated and a review meeting on corona safety protocols will be held next week,” TNSEC sources said.





“North Tamil Nadu is witnessing a heated campaign and the contention of PMK is crucial as they are serious about winning the seats in their Vanniyar dominated terrain,” said a former AIADMK MLA who is a poll manager for the opposition party. “Chengalpattu will also multi-cornered contest as BJP is also planning to field the candidates and there are rebels also filing nominations in both the DMK and the AIADMK camp making the poll a localised issue,” the AIADMK senior said.