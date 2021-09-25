High Court slams Puducherry govt for failing to refund money paid by citizens for Covid care

Chennai :

Pointing out that sufficient time has been afforded to the government to refund the money, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audiksavalu said, “Despite previous assurances that refunds would be made and the money due to the private medical facilities which had been requisitioned for the purpose would also be discharged, a further request is made on behalf of the Union Territory for a status report to be filed.”





“The matter will now appear on September 30, 2021. In the event the status report does not indicate substantial refund having already been completed, serious consequences may visit the officials, particularly the Chief Secretary and the Secretary or other official heading the Health Department of the Union Territory,” the court held.