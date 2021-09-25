202 of the 505 poll promises fulfilled in four months of power, says Stalin

Chennai :

Addressing the people, Stalin, in a 10-minute video released on Saturday morning, said, “I am holding the responsibility of the Chief Minister because of the vote cast by you. Every vote cast by you is the foundation for my occupying the CM’s chair.”





Stating that people had cast the vote in the belief that DMK would fulfil its poll promises and do good to the people aplenty, Stalin said, “I can say with pride that we are functioning in a way that does not affect your confidence in us a wee bit. You voted for us. We have kept most of the promises we made. That is why I speak in your midst with confidence.”





Listing out the various fulfilled promises of his regime, the Chief Minister said, “We have also implemented various schemes not promised in the manifesto, including observing Thanthai Periyar’s birthday as social justice day.”





“DMK regime has fulfilled 202 of the 505 promises in the first four months. The DMK regime would be the only one in the Indian subcontinent to have done so,” Stalin said. Asking people not to consider this as initial momentum, he said, “We will continue to function like this forever. I will apprise you of the scheme implementation every three months, like I do now. I will list out the promises fulfilled.”

“I am not a person who will be negligent that we would meet the voters only after five years. You (People) and my conscience drive me. You order me. I am ready to work for you,” Stalin added.