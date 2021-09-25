Man arrested for cheating TN, Malaysian women with fake FB profiles

Chennai :

The accused Lokesh from Tirumullaivoyal is an engineering college dropout and has been into 'net'ting the woman looking for a confidante on social media since January. Professionally, he is a YouTuber, said the police.





In Mani Ratnam's 'Mouna Ragam', actor Karthik would make Revathi fall for him after inviting her to dine with him if she does not really love him and it is pretty much the same method Lokesh resorted to woo women.





"He befriends victims with fake FB profiles with photos of different persons and names and asks them if they were single. If they yes, he would ask him to say 'I Love You' as a confirmation as they are still single. He develops the conversation and make them reveal secrets about their personal life, while taking screenshots of the entire conversation. Then he would start threatening them that he would share the conversation with their parents and relatives and extort them," said an officer from the team that apprehended him using the cyber tools.





Investigation revealed that he has cheated several women from Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Puducherry using fake profiles and one of the victims is a Malaysian woman, said police.





The cyber crime police registered a case after a college student lodged as complaint that she was threatened by a social media friend extorted of jewels and cash. However, the accused did not threaten them with any obscene photos and no such materials were found on two phones seized from him.





Lokesh was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday and police are investigating if Lokesh was alone behind the extortion or if he was part of a bigger gang.