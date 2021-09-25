Storming op: 520 anti-socials held in TN

Chennai :

In Chennai, whereabouts of 716 history sheeters were verified and 70 arrested. At least 20 weapons were seized from them. From across TN, 450 history sheeters were arrested, three country-made guns and 250 sickles seized from them. The operation was triggered by the many incidents of beheading reported in the past few weeks and also as precaution over the local body elections. The State police headquarters on Friday said that in TN, except Chennai, whereabouts of 870 history sheeters and criminals were verified. Of the 450 arrested, warrants were pending against 181. The police also executed peace bonds with 420 people.