Local body polls: Respond to AIADMK’s observers plea: HC to SEC

Chennai :

Stating that it was not right on the part of TNSEC in not responding to the representation made in this regard on September 14, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu directed TNSEC to respond by September 29, 2021.





“The petition is by a leading political party that held power till recently. The immediate grievance is in the SEC failing to respond to several suggestions put forth by the party in respect to the forthcoming elections. To the extent that the suggestions require some measures to be taken by TNSEC as were taken in course of the immediate previous local bodies’ elections, the State Election Commission should ensure that such measures are put in place,” the bench held.





Appearing for the AIADMK, senior counsel Vijay Narayan, while complaining of the representation not being considered, also submitted that the representation had sought for deployment of CISF personnel during polls and installation of CCTV cameras in the strong rooms as well as during the counting of votes so that malpractices could be addressed appropriately.