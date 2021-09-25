6 TN tourist destinations on list for NEP scheme

Chennai :

The places, selected by the Ministry of Tourism among 100 tourist destinations across the country, include Courtallam Water Falls, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur and Yercaud. The list of destinations was submitted by the Ministry to the University Grants Commission (UGC).





The Commission, in its notice to all the vice-chancellors of the universities and principals of all colleges, said the National Education Policy (NEP), proposes to strengthen and promote the spirit of EBSB among students. It further said an activity related to EBSB for implementation of NEP 2020 is ‘visit of students to 100 identified tourist destinations in the country.’





Educational institutions would be required to send students under the EBSB programme to study the destinations and their history, scientific contributions, traditions, indigenous literature and knowledge as a part of augmenting their understanding about the varied and rich culture and diversity of the country. UGC sources also said that during their visit, students will also undertake detailed studies for improving road connectivity.





Urging the universities and colleges that the visits may be organised only when COVID restrictions are lifted fully, the Commission also said that students can be encouraged to learn about these locations digitally. The Commission also asked for a detailed report from the HEIs of the activities undertaken to be sent to the Ministry of Education, which also identified four destinations in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, seven places in Karnataka, three areas in Kerala and two in Telangana.