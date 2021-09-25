TN adds 1,733 fresh cases, Chennai TPR rises to one per cent

Chennai :

After the surge on Thursday, the numbers in Chennai saw a slight decline to 205 cases. Coimbatore recorded the highest of 210 cases, lesser than Thursday. But Chengalpattu (122) and Erode (119) had more new cases than a day ago.





The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the State remained one per cent, with Krishnagiri reporting the highest of 2.4 per cent. The TPR in Chennai rose to one per cent.





In the past 24 hours, 1,57,531 persons were tested in the State.





After 1,631 more persons were declared recovered, the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu crossed the 26 lakh-mark on Friday. So far, 26,01,198 people have recovered from the infection. With this, the active cases now stand at 17,196.





The State also notified 27 deaths on Friday, bringing the total toll to 35,454.