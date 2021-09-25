Sivanthi Aditanar honoured on his 86th birth anniversary

Chennai :

Representing the State government, Social Justice Minister P Geetha Jeevan and Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi garlanded his statue at the memorial in Veerapandiapattinam near Tiruchendur. “Dr Sivanthi Aditanar was a multifaceted personality who excelled in not just the field of journalism but also in education and sports, as he helped several sportsmen achieve great heights. Sivanthi Aditanar played a prominent role in the development of Daily Thanthi, which is read by millions. He always had confidence in Chief Minister MK Stalin and appreciated his talent,” Kanimozhi said after garlanding the statue.





Scores of public, and leaders of various political parties and social organisations visited the memorial and garlanded Sivanthi Aditanar’s statue. To mark the occasion, the memorial was decorated with colourful lights and sweets were distributed for people who came there to pay their respects.





Former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami also paid floral respect to the portrait of Sivanthi Aditanar that was kept at Kovilpatti-Inam Maniyachi junction.