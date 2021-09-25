Sunday lockdown lifted in Kovai as majority inoculated

Coimbatore :

“Around 24.5 lakh people above 18 years of age, which is 80 per cent of the population, have been vaccinated so far. The two mega vaccination camps organised by the government on September 12 and 19 vaccinated 2.5 lakh people. Hence, Sunday’s partial lockdown has been lifted,” said District Collector GS Sameeran in a statement.





However, the restrictions for students from Kerala studying in institutions in Coimbatore continue to be in vogue. Only those with RT-PCR test reports taken within 72 hours or those with double dose vaccination certificates were allowed to enter the district from Kerala. Students studying as day scholars in schools and colleges in Coimbatore from Kerala were restricted to attend only online classes. Also, students staying in hostels should continue to be quarantined by the colleges for ten days on their arrival from the neighbouring state.





The COVID-19 restrictions will continue to be in force as per the guidelines of the state government. The employers in crowd gathering places like commercial complexes, theatres, Tasmac shops, markets, textile and jewel shops, entertainment spots and gyms should ensure that their staff are vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine.