Aavin to fortify toned milk with vitamins A and D soon

This follows a Union government directive to all state controlled milk federations recently, subsequent to the revelation that eye related problems were high among the poorer sections of the population due to the deficiency of these vitamins. Hence in a bid to boost the health of the population, state milk federations have been ordered to fortify their milk with both the vitamins.





Sources revealed that other than full cream milk which already has these vitamins, toned and pasteurized milk would be fortified with both the vitamins. With one private dairy having already undertaken this process in Tamil Nadu, sources added.





The announcement of the scheme has been delayed due to rural civic polls in 9 districts.





Stating the cost involved was negligible – 2 paise per litre – official circles revealed that a concentrate of both vitamins would be mixed with a huge quantity of milk and that it would be done in both Chennai and the districts simultaneously.





The process involved diluting 10 litres of milk with one litre of a concentrate which would then be used in around 40,000 litres of milk, it was said. The concentrate was being procured from north India and would be sent to the districts from the milk major’s federation office in Chennai. Soon, it would be made statutory for all dairies to fortify milk meant for sale with these vitamins, it was averred.



