TNEA: Allotment over for spl category

The provisional allotment for special category engineering applicants assumes significance as in this academic year, the students studied in government schools would be getting a 7.5 per cent horizontal quota.





A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts engineering admissions in the state, said that a total of 15,161 government school students, who studied from Class 6 to Class 12, have enrolled to pursue various engineering courses.





“Of the total 15,161 students from government schools, who have enrolled, only 11,390 applicants who could avail 7.5 per cent horizontal quota according to their rank list.”





However, the official said at the end of the counselling for the special category students, the provisional allotment was made to a total of 5,837 candidates from state-run schools. “The rest of the government school students, who were there in the rank list and failed to get their names in the allotment list, could still opt for other engineering courses as more seats were available other than their options.”





He said the provisional allotment was also made to a total of 115 differently-abled students. “Allocation was also made to as many as 130 wards of ex-servicemen,” he said adding, “likewise, a total of 222 sportspersons also got the seats.”