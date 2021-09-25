Vellore: Constable hangs self in quarters

A constable attached to TN special police committed suicide by hanging at the police quarters at Sevoor near Katpadi late on Thursday.
Vellore: Police said that Ajith Kumar (24) of Erumbi village in Tiruvallur district joined the force in 2017 after which he was posted to the special police’s 15th battalion located at Sevoor. Police said Ajith Kumar went to sleep along with another constable Srinivasan. While Srinivasan slept outside, Ajith Kumar slept in the bedroom. When Srinivasan went inside to wake Ajith Kumar he found the latter hanging dead.
