Issue COVID death certificates: OPS

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure that those who had died due to COVID-19 are given COVID death certificates.
Chennai: In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the explanations given by the state Health Minister are in contradiction with the policy adopted by the Centre and the Indian Council of Medical Research. “The Chief Minister should ensure that those who had died due to COVID are provided COVID death certificates so that relief reaches out to the affected families,” he added.
Conversations