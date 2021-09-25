Vax drive hampering CMC’s study

The state government’s intensive and continued vaccination drive has made it difficult for the CMC Hospital to get volunteers for its mixed vaccine study, sources said.
Vellore: The study is being undertaken to understand how the human body reacts when the second dose of the vaccine is interchanged between Covishield and Covaxin, according to the study’s principal investigator Dr Winsley Rose. “It is very hard to find non-vaccinated volunteers from the community pool for the study,” Dr Winsley added.
