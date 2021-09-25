2 held in Tiruchy for using fake docus for bail

Two persons who produced fake certificate for obtaining bail for double murder accused in Thanjavur were arrested on Thursday.
Thiruchirapalli: Police arrested Karl Marx (30) of Cholapuram and his associates for killing B Arun Kumar (28) and his brother Aravind (25). For blood relation certificate to be attached with surety of their bail plea, N Kasiraman (53) and V Balu (53) came to the court and produced their certificates. However, the magistrate found that it was a fake one and he ordered Tiruvidaimaruthur police to register a case and arrest them.
