Alternate variety for AP Ponni soon

An alternate variety for Andhra Ponni which is disease and pest resistant would be introduced by CM soon, said Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) Vice Chancellor N Kumar on Friday.

Representative Image Thiruchirapalli : Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Global Rice Conference organised by Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute (TRRI) Aduthurai, in association with Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Thanjavur, the Vice Chancellor N Kumar said, in view of golden jubilee celebrations of TNAU, a series of conferences national and international level have been conducted through the university departments.