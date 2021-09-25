5 accused in Dindigul murder surrender

Five persons accused in connection with the beheading of Nirmala Devi accused in the murder of Dalit leader C Pasupathy Pandian surrendered before the court in Tiruchy on Friday.

On September 22, Nirmala Devi (70), was murdered for revenge. The five persons who surrendered were identified as Ramesh Kumar (33) from Vedachandur in Dindigul, Sangili Karuppan (28) from Mariamman Kovil Street, Tamil Selvan (22) from Sempatti, Muthumani (23) from Ambedkar Colony and Alex Pandian (19) from Naidu Colony. They surrendered through Tiruchy advocate Pon Murugesan.