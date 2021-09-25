Farmers besiege Thanjai Collector in grievance meet

Thiruchirapalli :

As soon as the meeting commenced, a group of farmers from Orathanadu rushed forward to the Collector and sat on the floor and raised slogans against him.





The protesting farmers said that a few private parties had encroached the pathway leading to a paddy field belonging to a farmer Thiruvenkadam who had cultivated paddy in an area of six acres. They said, since Thiruvenkadam’s field was denied access, the paddy which are about to be harvested decayed that resulted in a loss to the tune of several lakhs of rupees.





“We approached the officials from Tahsildar to the District Collector but no action was initiated so far,” said the farmers and claimed that the farmers’ grievance was just an eye wash and demanded to scrap the meeting.





Unmindful of the Collector’s assurance to look into the issue the farmers went on protesting to stop the grievance meeting which hindered the proceedings for more than 30 minutes. The irate Collector asked them to leave the spot. They submitted a petition to the Collector and left the meeting hall.