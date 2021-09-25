Man killed in tiger attack, Gudalur villagers protest

Chennai :

The victim V Chandran from Devan Estate met his fateful end around noon, while he was taking his cattle for grazing along the forests abutting Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).





“A tiger emerged from the thicket and pounced on him from behind leaving him profusely bleeding due to a deep injury on head and neck,” said a Forest Department staff.





On hearing his loud screams, a few others grazing nearby rushed to his rescue, while the panicked tiger retreated into its hideout. Chandran was immediately rushed to Gudalur Government Hospital. For further treatment he was taken to Ooty Government Hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.





The shocking incident triggered an outrage in the surrounding villages and the forest department stepped up surveillance to capture the carnivore.





Already, cages with a calf as its bait have been placed and camera traps set up in nearly 20 spots to monitor the movement of tiger in the region. This is its first deadly attack on a human being. A day ago, the villagers besieged the Gudalur DFO office by carrying along with the carcass of a calf killed in the tiger attack.





As the news of the tiger attack spread out, the angry villagers resorted to a road block protest.