Forms to avail social schemes sold with DMK symbols at Secretariat

Chennai :

“Everyone knows that DMK is going to rule for the next 10 years and people believe that if the forms have the photos of Udhayanidhi work will be completed easily. We sell the forms based on the demands from the public,” said a couple of women selling such letterheads outside the Secretariat.





There were people who used to submit forms in ordinary white papers with handwritten content on the issues they face and their demands, but now every form submitted to avail social benefits are in a standard format.





Apart from the photos of the leaders and the party name the content is also common except for the personal information. Even officials in Chief Minister’s special cell accept the forms without any hesitation as they claim that they have no information about the petitioner, whether they belong to DMK or not.





However, CM Special Cell has clarified that there is no such form prescribed by the state to avail govt benefits and no one can force people to submit it in such specific forms. Public can send their petitions even online to cmcell.tn.gov.in and immediate action will be taken on the petitions.