AIADMK working to retain vote share intact in local body polls

Chennai :

The vote share difference between the AIADMK and DMK is around three per cent and the Opposition AIADMK wants to ensure that the margin is always narrow and will be fielding more than 85 per cent of its candidates in the upcoming polls on October 6 and 9, AIADMK sources said.





In a related development, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami had intensified election works much ahead of DMK president MK Stalin. EPS had already listed out a meeting schedule and a campaign schedule for the AIADMK workers in the nine poll bound districts.





On Friday, EPS met the party workers of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. “Seyal veerar kuttam” are usually organised by the district secretaries and this time the former CM is grounded and attends the district level meeting to pep up party workers,” opined Anna Dravidar Kazhagam spokesperson Agneeswaran.





Further, EPS had also started addressing party rallies stating that the elections to the Assembly will be held earlier along with the Lok Sabha polls that are due in 2024. This a politically loaded statement challenging an elected government of Stalin. The AIADMK is seen adopting to the one nation one election concept mooted by BJP and such speech will also boost the morale of the AIADMK workers, Agneeswaran added.





“EPS has started the poll campaign and our party coordinator O Panneerselvam will soon join the campaign trail. The DMK is trying to suppress the AIADMK and had been foisting cases against former ministers, but this will not help the ruling party and the AIADMK will give a tough fight for the DMK in Vellore and Kallakurichi districts, a party senior said.