CM calls for coordinated effort to tackle monsoon impact

Chennai :

“The present level in water bodies supplying to Chennai is 79 per cent. In the past, we have seen floods in Chennai and keeping that in mind officials should keep a constant check of levels in waterbodies. A scheme should be devised to store the excess water in all the smaller waterbodies. It will also help in recharging ground water,” said Stalin, in a meeting with Ministers and top officials on the steps to be taken during the upcoming northeast monsoon season.





Tamil Nadu is the only state to benefit from the north east monsoon season as the state’s average rainfall during the season is 448 mm, which constitutes 47.32 per cent of the total rainfall received by the state every year. In the past, the state has witnessed several disasters during the northeast monsoon season and to ensure that no more disasters happen this year, Stalin gave a host of instructions to officials of various departments.





Stalin said that officials should study the natural disasters in the past and to minimise the damages every department should work in cooperation with the Revenue Department.





The emergency response system both at the state and district levels should be kept ready and the toll free numbers 1070 and 1077 should function round the clock.





He said, in case of flood and cyclones, multi-facility camps should be set up in which affected people should be made to stay. They should be provided drinking water, quality food and milk and bread for children. Special monitoring officers should be appointed in each affected area to ensure that relief materials reach the people properly.





Meanwhile, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu inspected three waterbodies in Poondi, Puzhal and Chembarambakkam, supplying to Chennai. During the inspection, a leak in shutters in Poondi Lake was found due to the damage in the rubber seal following which the Chief Secretary instructed officials to immediately replace them. While inspecting Chembarambakkam lake there were complaints that industrial waste is getting mixed with drinking water and so the Chief Secretary instructed the officials to collect water samples and to send them for testing.