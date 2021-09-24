14 districts of TN to receive heavy rain for the next 24 hours

Chennai :

“Due to atmospheric circulation, nearly 14 districts of Tamil Nadu - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, and Erode to experience heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, from Sunday light to moderate rain to occur at isolated places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas in the evening time due to heat convection for the next two days,” he added.





The RMC cautioned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till September 28, as strong winds at the speeds of 45 kmph to 55 kmph are expected in the Kanyakumari coast, southwest and adjoining south-eastern Bay of Bengal.





On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city has decreased after mild showers for the past two days, where the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius and 26.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, several districts of Tamil Nadu received the highest amount of rainfall after heavy to moderate spell on Thursday, including Tiruppur received 18 cm of rainfall, Salem 11 cm, Tiruchy and Perambalur with 8 cm of rainfall each, Sivaganagai, Virudhunagar, Krishnagiri, and Thiruvannamalai recorded 5 cm of rainfall each.