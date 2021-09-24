EPS making baseless comments about DMK govt, says Thennarasu

Chennai :

State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, on Friday, said that former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was making baseless statements on the ruling DMK government.

"EPS is trying to portray a picture that the investments coming to Tamil Nadu in DMK rule is due to the steps taken by the previous AIADMK rule. The truth is that out of the total MOUs signed in the two global investors meet, held in the AIADMK rule, only 20 per cent of employment has been generated," said Minister, while addressing the media at the Secretariat.

He also said that classic example of EPS making baseless statements was his recent comment that Parliament and state Assembly elections will be held together in 2024.

Recently, Palaniswami, in a press meet, alleged that DMK government has not taken any steps to attract investments and has not fulfilled electoral promises. Replying to him, Thennarasu said that out of the total 505 electoral promises of DMK either announcements or orders were given for 202 poll promises.

When asked about Valimai cements announced recently, in the state Assembly, Minister replied that the cement would come out as a quality product and would compete with private cements in the open market.