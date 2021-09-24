Stalin hands over medical equipment worth Rs 98.80 lakh to RGGGH

Chennai :

Hearing aids worth Rs 98.80 lakh and surgical instruments for the use of hospitals were handed over by Chief Minister MK Stalin to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, as part of International Week of the Deaf on Friday.

Inaugurating the programme, he said that ENT surgeries are also being covered under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and so far 4,101 paediatric surgeries have been done under the scheme at a cost of Rs 327 crore.

He added that an allocation of Rs 4 crore has been made to perform surgeries for children who cannot afford it. "A total of Rs. 3.62 crore has been spent to replace faulty surgical equipment. So far, 1.35 lakh people have been provided with new hearing aids at a cost of Rs 108 crore under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme. A total of Rs 10 crore has been allocated this year for the purchase of modern equipment for all government hospitals to continue these projects," said Chief Minister.

Talking about Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, he said that about 10 lakh people have benefitted from the scheme. Chief Minister said that the government is dedicated to ensure easy access to healthcare in the State and we are ready to embrace all sections of the society. "We are trying to ensure that treatment reaches to the people and they need not fear coming to the hospital," he said.

Another initiative to diagnose hypertension in those over 18 years of age and conduct tests for non-communicable diseases for those over 30 years of age was also launched. The list of those identified in the programme will be covered under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.