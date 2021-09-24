702 AC buses to resume service in Tamil Nadu after second wave

Chennai :

Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan on Friday announced that 702 air-conditioned buses of the transport corporation would resume services from October 1 after remaining off the roads for over 140 days owing to the second wave of Covid.

In a statement, the minister said that the Chief Minister has ordered the resumption of the AC bus services from October 1 as the number of the Covid cases have been coming down. The AC bus services were suspended on May 10.

Of the total of 702 AC buses, 60 buses will be operated on the town bus routes, including 48 buses of MTC. The remaining buses will ply in the inter-district and inter-state routes - 402 (seats only), 206 (seats and sleeper) and 34 sleepers.

Rajakannappan said that the buses would be operated only after complete maintenance and disinfection from October 1. "We urge the passengers to make use of the facilities but should travel only by wearing masks. Passengers will be allowed to board buses only after using hand sanitisers," he said, adding that instructions were given to officials to provide hand sanitisers through the bus conductors.

Following the second Covid wave, bus services which was suspended on May 10 partially resumed in the city on June 21 while the bus services between the districts resumed on July 5.