DMK campaigns extensively to make Sep 27 Bharat Bandh a success

Chennai :

DMK state organising secretary R.S. Bharathi while speaking to IANS said, "The party stands with the genuine needs of the farming community in a predominantly agrarian country. We are with the farmers who are fighting in Delhi and elsewhere for their rights against the draconian farm laws."





The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a movement comprising several farmer associations across the country, has called for a nationwide peaceful strike on September 27. The main agenda of the strike termed 'Bharat Bandh' is to repeal the 'anti-farmer' farm laws formulated by the Central government, the morcha leaders have said.





DMK Agriculture wing state chief N.K.K. Periyasamy while speaking to IANS said, "The peaceful strike will be carried out in Tamil Nadu on September 27 in support and solidarity with the striking farmer associations of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. DMK agriculture wing appeals to Tamil Nadu farm workers, general public, traders and social organisations to take part in the peaceful protest and make it a complete success."





The DMK agriculture wing has already commenced campaigning at the block level in all the districts of the state and the party leadership feels that it will be a resounding success in Tamil Nadu.





Periyasamy also said that the proposed strike is also against the hike in fuel prices as well as the anti-democratic proposals of privatisation of public sector undertakings that include profit-making undertakings.





S. Kaliappan, a vegetable farmer in Dindugal district while speaking to IANS said, "I will participate in the strike. I don't know much about the reason for the bandh but as the local DMK functionaries have asked me to, I will definitely participate."