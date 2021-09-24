5 tourist destinations selected in TN for students to visit

Chennai :

Five tourist destinations have been identified in Tamil Nadu by the Union Government foor students, studying in Higher Education Institution, to visit under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) scheme to study regions as a part of their curriculum.

The places in the State, which were selected by the Ministry of Tourism among 100 tourist destinations across the country, includes Courtallam Water Falls, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Mahabalipuram and Thanjavur.

The list was submitted by the Ministry to the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently to instruct all the HEIs to send students under EBSB.

The commission, in its notice to all the vice-chancellors of the universities and principals of all colleges, said the National Education Policy (NEP), proposes to strengthen and promote the spirit of EBSB among students.

It is said that as an activity related to EBSB for implementation of NEP, (2020) students should visit 100 identified tourist destinations across the country.

Accordingly, educational institutions are required to send students under the EBSB programme to study the destinations and their history, scientific contributions, traditions, indigenous literature and knowledge as a part of augmenting their knowledge about different areas to understand the rich culture and diversity of the country.

The UGC sources also said that during their visit to the selected destinations, the students will also undertake detailed studies for improving road connectivity.

Urging the universities and colleges that the visits may be organised only when COVID restrictions are lifted fully. The commission also said that students can be encouraged to learn about these locations and have activities digitally.

The commission also asked a detail report from the HEIs of the activities undertaken to be sent to the Ministry of Education, which also identified four destinations in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, seven places in Karnataka, three areas in Kerala and two in Telangana