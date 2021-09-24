COVID-19: TN logs 1,745 new cases, 27 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai recorded 222 new cases, showing a spike from the previous day. The city also reported the highest of five deaths out of the 27 deaths in the State. The total death toll of TN stood at 35,427.





The highest number of cases were reported in Coimbatore at 226. Among other districts, 116 cases were recorded in Erode and 107 in Chengalpattu. The overall TPR stood at 1.1 per cent and the rate remained at 0.9 per cent in the city. The highest TPR was in Coimbatore at 2.3 per cent, followed by 2.2 per cent in Krishnagiri. As many as 1,59,516 people were tested in the past 24 hours.





A total of 1,624 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,99,567. The active cases increased to 17,121.