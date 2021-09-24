Case against firm: Sipcot police told to file counter

Madurai :

After the petition filed on behalf of VV Titanium Pvt Ltd, Thisayanvilai, came up for a hearing before Justice G Ilangovan, the petitioner stated that the Sipcot police filed a case citing that 39 metric tonnes of ilmenite were illegally stored in a godown of the company. The petitioner denied any illegal storage of such minerals as the consignment was imported from Norway after clearing all formal procedures.





Such consignment of minerals could be imported only after following procedures deemed necessary by the Central government. Moreover, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) was levied on the importer. The godown, from which the minerals were seized by authorities, also had other materials in possession. Citing these, the petitioner said without even conducting a proper inquiry, the authorities concerned seized the consignment and the police filed a case. Hence, the petitioner sought the intervention of the court to cancel the case filed by the Sipcot police as the consignment was imported legally and maintained in the godown.





The Judge, after hearing, directed the Sipcot Inspector of Police to file a counter affidavit in the case, which was adjourned to September 27.