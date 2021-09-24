No nominations for 9 wards in Naikaneri near Ambur

Vellore :

Murugesan, a local, said, “why should the panchayat be reserved for SC (women) when the area has a mix of ST, Malayali, ST Mudranaidu and Vanniyars.” Though two nominations were filed for the post of panchayat president both do not come under the SC category. One candidate Indumathi, though an SC is married to a non-SC man, filed her nomination at the last minute, another aspirant Beulah Ruby, who filed her nomination is likely to be rejected, as she belongs to BC community, sources said. Tense moments were also witnessed at Alangayam BDO office near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district following large scale complaints of DMK cadre lead by district secretary and Jolarpet MLA K Devaraji preventing AIADMK men from filing nominations. Collector Amar Kuswaha was not available for comment. Meanwhile, Vellore district officials said that only after the number of final candidates was known they would decide on the number of ballot boxes for each polling station/booth.