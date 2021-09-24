Kamal asks cadre to attend gram sabha

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Thursday asked his party cadres and office bearers to take part in the grama sabha meeting on October 2 and to make sure to video record the meetings and publicise the resolution adopted at the meeting.
Chennai: In an advisory to his party cadres, Kamal said that both the ruling party and the previous ruling party have a history of not holding the gram sabha meetings for some reason. “The COVID-19 pandemic becomes a most convenient reason. The coronavirus which does not interfere with anything like the election campaign, polling, counting of votes and swearing-in ceremony will be a cause for obstructing the gram sabha meeting, ” he added.
Conversations