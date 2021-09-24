Law and order deteriorating, charges OPS

Murders, incidence of beheading for rivalry and assault on police are becoming a new normal in the state.
Chennai: The law and order situation in TN had deteriorated and this will affect the economic growth of the state, former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said in a statement on Thursday. Over the last 10 days, the state had witnessed several murders and revenge killings in Vaniyambadi, Salem, Ranipet, Krishnagiri and Dindigul districts creating a sense of unease disturbing the public peace. In several cases representatives of political parties were victims of crime, the statement added.
