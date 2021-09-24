Coimbatore: Woman kills 1-yr-old grandson, held

A 54-year-old woman was arrested in Coimbatore on Thursday for murdering her one-year-old grandson by stuffing biscuit pack wrapper in his mouth.
Coimbatore: Police said the accused Nagalakshmi from RS Puram had resorted to such a cruel step to silence the crying child Durkesh. Police said the boy’s mother Nandini, 24, had left her husband due to domestic issues to stay with her mother. On Wednesday, after Nandini left for work, the woman had hit the child for putting some object into his mouth. “When the boy cried out in pain, the irritated woman stuffed the wrapper into his mouth resulting in his death due to suffocation,” police said. Police arrested Nagalakshmi.
