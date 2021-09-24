2 chain snatchers arrested after chase in Thanjavur

The Thanjavur police arrested two chain snatchers in a cinematic chase for around 8 kms and recovered the valuables from the duo on Thursday.
Thiruchirapalli: Vijayakumar (24) from Thirukattupalli along with a relative who was proceeding on his two wheeler was waylaid by the duo. As Vijayakumar refused, one of them chopped his nose and snatched their mobile phones and jewels of his relative and escaped. With information about the vehicle number of the snatchers, police alerted a patrol team at Nadukaveri. Cops, Kaliaraj and Murali, intercepted the bike with snatchers and after chasing for 8 km, the policemen managed to catch the youth. They Dinesh (20) from Kumbakonam and Prakash (21) from Dharasuram.
