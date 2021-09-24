Fri, Sep 24, 2021

Mom ends life after killing 3 kids in Vellore

Published: Sep 24,202103:03 AM

A 25-year-old woman upset over the torture meted out by her alcoholic husband, killed her 3 children and committed suicide in Vellore on Thursday.

Representative Image
Vellore: Police said Jeevitha (25), wife of Dinesh, a construction worker, strangled her 3 children, Atshaya (6), Nandakumar (5) and a 4-month-old son and then hung herself in her house at Salavanpet in Vellore. On information from neighbours, the Vellore south police registered a case and sent the 4 bodies to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem. Investigations are continuing.
