Mom ends life after killing 3 kids in Vellore

A 25-year-old woman upset over the torture meted out by her alcoholic husband, killed her 3 children and committed suicide in Vellore on Thursday.
Vellore: Police said Jeevitha (25), wife of Dinesh, a construction worker, strangled her 3 children, Atshaya (6), Nandakumar (5) and a 4-month-old son and then hung herself in her house at Salavanpet in Vellore. On information from neighbours, the Vellore south police registered a case and sent the 4 bodies to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem. Investigations are continuing.
