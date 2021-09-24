All depts ordered to give data to TNeGA

Chennai :

In its order issued with the intent to implement data purity in the state, the department of information and technology on Thursday instructed the data technical team of TNeGA to guide and handhold departments on data sharing protocols and said that as the government is the owner of all data, it now mandates TNeGA to obtain an electronic copy of the data.





TNeGA would process the data provided by departments and issue mandatory directions relating to standards for data to all departments, especially with regard to providing the copy, corrections, collection, format, metadata, transfer, use, storage and security.





All departments have been instructed to appoint a joint director level officer as a point of contact and nominate a technical person from their development team/system integrator to coordinate data transfer modalities with TNeGA officials.





All government departments have also been instructed to take immediate action to identify schemes/services for seeding of Aadhaar with their respective databases. Government departments have also been ordered to take steps to collect Aadhaar number of beneficiaries mandatorily under Section 7 of Aadhaar Act 2016 or voluntarily under rule 3 of Good Governance Rules 2020 and accordingly authenticate the beneficiaries as appropriate for schemes/services so notified.





The order also insists on modifying department applications/portals/databases before December 31, 2021, to capture Aadhaar number and integrate Aadhaar authentication at the time of delivery of service.





The order for collation of data has been issued close on the heels of the state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan declaring in public that lack of data was a major deterrent to implementing welfare schemes and blamed the Union government for the same.