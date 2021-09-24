Fearing failure in NEET, boy runs away from home, rescued

Coimbatore :

Police said the boy with an aspiration to study medicine has taken the NEET exam for the second time recently. However, fearing failure again, the boy walked out of his home at Vijayalakshmi Nagar in Perianaickenpalayam on Wednesday. The boy’s father is a government school teacher in The Nilgiris.





After a futile search, the family members found a letter written by the boy in his room. The boy claimed in the letter that he is going out on the path to success. “Soon, I will achieve success and return home,” he said. Appealing to his parents not to search him, the boy said, “I couldn’t fulfill your expectations. The NEET exam was a disappointment this time also.”





On receiving information from the aggrieved family members, a special team of police traced the calls made from his mobile phone, which remained switched off.





“The last call from his mobile phone before switching off was made to a taxi driver. The police traced the taxi driver, who informed the police that he dropped the boy at Coimbatore railway station. Police then picked up the boy travelling in an unreserved coach of a train bound to Chennai. He was rescued by the railway police in Jolarpet early on Thursday,” police said.





Police claimed to have rescued the boy within six hours of receiving information of him going missing. Further inquiries are on.