Teacher held for obscene talk with Class 11 girl

Chennai :

Shanmuganathan (48), a commerce teacher in a private school at TVS Corner in Pudukkottai, had called a girl student of his school at night and spoke in an ugly language. He was also making obscene comments during the online classes.





Meanwhile, the girl, who told her parents about the teacher’s behaviour, had recorded the call from Shanmuganathan and handed it over to the Principal who had passed it on to education department officials. The Principal also lodged a complaint against the teacher, who has been suspended, with the Superintendent of Police.





On Wednesday, a team, led by Pudukkottai District Education Officer Rajendran, submitted a report to the Chief Educational Officer after an inquiry.





Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, the Pudukkottai town All Women Police registered a case against Shanmuganathan under various IPC sections, including Pocso Act and arrested him.





However, Shanmuganathan complained of chest pain and was admitted to Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital on Thursday.





After medical assessment, on Thursday afternoon, he was produced before the Pudukkottai Mahila Court, who ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody till October 7. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Tirumayam prison.