Civic polls: Thousands of papers found invalid

Chennai :

The SEC also accepted 2,547 nominations in 28 districts, where the civic polls were conducted last December and the vacancies were reported due to the demise and resignations of ward councillors.





As many as 545 candidates filed nominations for 178 posts in Central districts. In Tiruchy 74 candidates filed their papers for 24 posts, including three union chairman elections, while in Thanjavur 134 candidates filed their papers for 53 posts, including 11 district panchayat councillors. In Nagapattinam 69 filed papers for 18 vacancies, while in Tiruvarur, as many as 111 persons filed papers for 32 posts and in Perambalur as many as 56 filed papers for 18 posts and in Pudukkottai 117 filed papers for 48 seats. The SEC also asked the Collectors who are also the district election officers to ensure that the public does not conduct auctions defeating the purpose of panchayat polls.





The SEC which had also begun the nomination process for civic polls in nine districts had urged the stakeholders, including public, political parties and the officials to ensure free and fair polls on October 6 and 9. The majority of the posts are to be filled through councillors elected in non-political party symbols. The SEC had also made arrangements to release the list of unopposed candidates by next week. Meanwhile, launching his local body polls campaign, AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami interacted with party candidates in Ranipet and Vellore districts. EPS also met the party election managers insisting to ensure victory of party candidates in the upcoming civic polls. The ruling DMK had also informed the Ministers and the district secretaries to work for the success of party candidates.





DMK creates war room





The ruling DMK on Thursday created a war room and ‘helpline’ to assist party workers during the ensuing rural civic body polls. An announcement made by the party headquarters said that a war room has been created in Anna Arivalayam to oversee rural local body polls. Party workers from poll bound districts who prefer to complain or provide information have been advised to contact the war room through email ID dmkcentraloffice@gmail.com. The ruling party also provided two phone numbers 8838809244 and 8838809285 to reach out to the war room.