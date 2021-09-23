Flood alert issued in five TN districts

Chennai :

Public Works Department officials said that the water level in the dam stood at 51.20 feet on Thursday against its full capacity of 52 feet.

Inflow was measured at 400 cusecs while the discharge is maintained at 500 cusecs. Krishnagiri District Collector V.Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy said that the flood alert is applicable to throughout the Thenpennai river pathways starting from Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border to Cuddalore district, where the river flows into the Bay of Bengal.

He told media persons that the officials had issued warnings to the people.