New online monitoring system for field-level edu staff to inspect Tamil Nadu schools

Chennai :

For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government will be developing a new mobile monitoring application exclusively for the School Education department field level authorities to carry out inspections and monitor all aspects of the schools.

Monitoring of schools includes government, government-aided and self-financing institutions across the State. The government's move to develop an application with the help of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan came against the backdrop of lack of transparency with regard to the inspection of the schools through manual mode.

Now, the application would replace the existing process of manual paper-based observation process for field-level staff to capture the real-time data which improves school management and governance by timely interventions, streamlining processes, creating transparency, and driving accountability through channelized escalations to field level academic and non-academic staff and timely actions.

"Administrators will be trained in the usage of the application and this will be used during their inspections and school visits,” a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next.

He pointed out that the field-level education staff, to support the schools, would facilitate to improve the quality of education and to back up the rollout of initiatives and projects started by state.

Stating that the application has features that would guide the staff through a series of questions regarding each component at the visit site, he said "It also has features that allow them to capture pictures of the visit".

The official said the various components during the visit of the schools include verification of teacher's attendance, student's strength, an inspection of classrooms, ensuring basic amenities inside the campus, and student's safety.

"Every visit recorded is also tagged with the GPS location of the site, so that effective support can be provided at the ground level," he added.

He said the application will be linked with the Education Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform linking schools, teachers, and the government.

In addition, the authorities have decided to create a new system for the convergence with several departments like District Institute of Education and Training, Differently Abled Welfare Department, Social Welfare Department, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department with School Education Department to ensure that the welfare initiative data and among others created by it can be effectively utilized by all departments to improve the efficiency of existing processes and data sharing between departments.