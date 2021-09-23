New head for Idol Wing, Tiruchy city gets new Commissioner

Chennai :

In yet another reshuffle among police officers, the Home Department on Thursday made K Jayanth Murali , ADGP, Armed Police as the new head of Idol Wing CID in the place Abhay Kumar Singh, who has been asked to take charge as head of AR.

In the fresh rejig, the department also shifted Tiruchy Commissioner, A Arun, and asked him to take charge as Inspector General of police at Police Training College , Chennai.

G Karthikeyan, IG, member secretary, TNSURB, has been asked to take charge as the new Tiruchy city police chief.

Mahendra Kumar Rathod, on return from leave, would posted as the new member secretary , TNSURB. A Saravana Sundar, on return from Central deputation has been posted as DIG , Tiruchy range, in the place of A Radhika, who has been asked to assume the office of DIG, General, at State police headquarters.

N S Nisha, on return from leave has been posted as SP automation and computerisation, Chennai.

M Madaswamy, SP, special investigation division, CBCID has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, L&O, Salem. R Vedarathinam, DC, Salem has been transferred and posted as AIG, Establishment, state HQ.